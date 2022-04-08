Akeredolu joins Imo Senatorial race

News

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the wife of the Ondo State Governor and founder of the Bemore Empowerment Foundation, Mrs. Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu has joined the race for the Imo East Senatorial seat.

Akeredolu, who is also the founder of Ondo Widows Care, hails from Emeabiam in the Owerri West Council Area of Imo State.

Popularly know as ‘Ada Owere’ (Owerri’s First Daughter), Mrs. Betty Akererdolu formerly made her ambition public at an interactive session with members of the state Correspondents’ Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) during which she pledged to tackle the worrisome cases of infant and maternal mortality arising from minor or major complication in pregnancies, the nonavailability of functional health care centres and life saving equipments within rural communities.

While lamenting that successive administrations in the state had neglected her immediate constituency which is well known for tourism and education, she observed that provision of all-seasons motorable roads in such areas as Nekede, Iheagwa, and her own community Emeabiam which host such institutions as Federal Polytechnics Nekede, and Federal University of Technology Owerri, should be prioritized, as a matter of urgency.

 

