Akeredolu knows fate April

The Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Akure, the Ondo State capital, will in April determine whether or not Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu was validly nominated by his party, the All Progressives Congres (APC) for last year’s governorship election. The Tribunal fixed the day in April after lawyers to the petitioner; Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN), that of the defendants, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), Akin Olujimi and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mr Charles Edosanmiwan (SAN) adopted their written addresses on the petition.
The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) had dragged Akeredolu, his Deputy, Lucky Ayedatiwa and INEC to the Tribunal over the outcome of the election won by the incumbent.
The crux of Jegede’s petition was that Akeredolu was not validly nominated by his party for the October election.
At the resumed hearing, counsel to the petitioner, prayed the court to strike out the defence of the respondents which included Akeredolu, his Deputy, APC and INEC.

