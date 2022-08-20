Travel & Tourism

Akeredolu, La Campagne to develop Araromi beach as tourism zone

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

The actualisation of the dream of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of making Ondo State, Nigeria’s only Sunshine State a choice tourist destination, is gradually taking shape by the day, with the governor now setting his sighting on developing one of the state’s pristine and rural enclaves, Araromi, with the best beach in Nigeria, as a Tourism Zone. It will be the first community in the history of Nigerian tourism to be officially declared a Tourism Zone. This new move would see to the development and transformation of the rural community into a thriving blue economy for the benefit of global business and leisure travellers as well as the locals.

This latest project of the governor is in conjunction with La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, latching on the expertise of the founder of the multiple awards – winning African themed resort, Otunba Wanle Akinboboye, who is also a major stakeholder on tourism development in the state.

Hide original message Akeredolu unfolded his vision for Araromi, which is located in Igbokoda, Ilaje Local Government Area of the State, after a strategic meeting with Akinboboye in his Alagbaka, Akure office when he publicly declared Araromi beach a Tourism Zone. Also in attendance at the session were the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa; the Chief of Staff, Chief Olugbenga Ale; Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Wale Akinlosotu; and the Special Adviser on Union Matters and Special Duties, Dare Aragbaye.

According to the governor, it was time to develop the huge potentials of the State in tourism, using a new approach, hence the declaration of Araromi beach as Tourism Zone, noting that the development of the project will be in partnership with La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, with a view to replicating the success stories of tourism as evident in other climes, with particular reference to Dubai. ‘‘We have reached an agreement to declare our waterfronts or shores, where we have a lot of advantages in the country, a Tourism Zone,” said Akeredolu.

In his remarks, Akinboboye applauded the governor for this bold move, assuring him of the huge benefits that it would bring to the state, especially in the area of infrastructure development and job creation as well as in transforming the rural community into a fast growing economic and tourist destination of first choice. According to him, of the 840 kilometers of beach front that Nigeria has Ondo State boast 200 kilometers, which is the longest, most naturally endowed, pristine and the best. Therefore, it has limitless potentials that can beat any beach front community in the world.

“I am sure you are aware that there is 840 kilometers of beach front in Nigeria across six states in which Ondo State has the longest, with almost 200 kilometers of it,’’ disclosed Akinboboye. He stated further that: “The entire Dubai has a total of 70 kilometers of beach front; they welcome over 15.9 million visitors every year. Just imagine if they spend a thousand dollars, multiply by 15.9 million people; that is what Mr. Governor wants to replicate, to bring the entire world here.

“We have the richest ocean because of limited operations of trolleys, so our sea is extremely rich with different species of fish, prawns and the entire tourism activities that we believe very strongly will not only attract just Nigerians, but Africans in Diaspora. “A declaration like this will attract the world to that area for business opportunities.

With this declaration, we in the state would have built a humongous platform for tomorrow’s people. “The platform we are standing on today was built by yesterday’s people. Mr. Governor has begun the process to build the platform for tomorrow’s people.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Tourism operators unfold top rated honeymoon destinations in Nigeria

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

The ongoing webinar by members of the Top 100 Tourism Personalities Club through Naija7 Wonders platform has continued to make astounding revelations on some amazing tourist sites in Nigeria, with some of them quite enchanting and in their rustic state and not yet in the public domain. In one of the recent sessions of the […]
Travel & Tourism

Nigeria celebrates 5th International Tour Guides Day

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

The 5th International Tour Guides Day was celebrated in Nigeria with pomp and excitement as tour guides from various parts of the country recently converged on Badagry, Lagos to toast to a day dedicated to recognising the importance of tour guides in the value chain of the tourism business. The theme for the 2022 celebration […]
Travel & Tourism

Hoteliers must follow safety guidelines, train staff to get back to business

Posted on Author Gbenga Sumonu

The pandemic has ravaged hospitality business leaving us undoubtedly not the same hence for us to remain competitive in the market as we reopen our hospitality businesses, we must be ready to adopt new strategies in line with evolving business models that will meet anticipated guest’s expectations. Here are some tips to help us through […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica