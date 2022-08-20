Akeredolu, La Campagne to develop Araromi beach as tourism zone

The actualisation of the dream of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of making Ondo State, Nigeria’s only Sunshine State a choice tourist destination, is gradually taking shape by the day, with the governor now setting his sighting on developing one of the state’s pristine and rural enclaves, Araromi, with the best beach in Nigeria, as a Tourism Zone. It will be the first community in the history of Nigerian tourism to be officially declared a Tourism Zone. This new move would see to the development and transformation of the rural community into a thriving blue economy for the benefit of global business and leisure travellers as well as the locals.

This latest project of the governor is in conjunction with La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, latching on the expertise of the founder of the multiple awards – winning African themed resort, Otunba Wanle Akinboboye, who is also a major stakeholder on tourism development in the state.

Hide original message Akeredolu unfolded his vision for Araromi, which is located in Igbokoda, Ilaje Local Government Area of the State, after a strategic meeting with Akinboboye in his Alagbaka, Akure office when he publicly declared Araromi beach a Tourism Zone. Also in attendance at the session were the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa; the Chief of Staff, Chief Olugbenga Ale; Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Wale Akinlosotu; and the Special Adviser on Union Matters and Special Duties, Dare Aragbaye.

According to the governor, it was time to develop the huge potentials of the State in tourism, using a new approach, hence the declaration of Araromi beach as Tourism Zone, noting that the development of the project will be in partnership with La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, with a view to replicating the success stories of tourism as evident in other climes, with particular reference to Dubai. ‘‘We have reached an agreement to declare our waterfronts or shores, where we have a lot of advantages in the country, a Tourism Zone,” said Akeredolu.

In his remarks, Akinboboye applauded the governor for this bold move, assuring him of the huge benefits that it would bring to the state, especially in the area of infrastructure development and job creation as well as in transforming the rural community into a fast growing economic and tourist destination of first choice. According to him, of the 840 kilometers of beach front that Nigeria has Ondo State boast 200 kilometers, which is the longest, most naturally endowed, pristine and the best. Therefore, it has limitless potentials that can beat any beach front community in the world.

“I am sure you are aware that there is 840 kilometers of beach front in Nigeria across six states in which Ondo State has the longest, with almost 200 kilometers of it,’’ disclosed Akinboboye. He stated further that: “The entire Dubai has a total of 70 kilometers of beach front; they welcome over 15.9 million visitors every year. Just imagine if they spend a thousand dollars, multiply by 15.9 million people; that is what Mr. Governor wants to replicate, to bring the entire world here.

“We have the richest ocean because of limited operations of trolleys, so our sea is extremely rich with different species of fish, prawns and the entire tourism activities that we believe very strongly will not only attract just Nigerians, but Africans in Diaspora. “A declaration like this will attract the world to that area for business opportunities.

With this declaration, we in the state would have built a humongous platform for tomorrow’s people. “The platform we are standing on today was built by yesterday’s people. Mr. Governor has begun the process to build the platform for tomorrow’s people.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...