Akeredolu meets Buhari in Aso Rock over Ondo security situation

Four days days after the meeting of governors under the aegis of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), with the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) over the criminal activities of some herders within the Southwest region, the Chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, on Wednesday met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

It was learnt that during the meeting the governor seized the opportunity of the meeting to brief the President as the regards the precarious security situation in the region, especially Ondo State.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Donald Ojogo, it was disclosed that: “The governor met with the President over the issue of security concerns in the Southwest, especially in Ondo state.

“It was a huge opportunity for the governor to put the records straight as regards the erroneous impression that Governor Akeredolu had asked all Fulani and herdsmen to vacate the state.

“The meeting afforded both leaders a great window to explore ingenious methods to tackle the issue of insecurity in the region.

“In particular, Governor Akeredolu sought and indeed, obtained the president’s support and encouragement to flush out criminals in the forests of Ondo State.

“It was a needful meeting and more of such are very likely in the days ahead as the unanimity of purpose against crime gets the desired attention.”

Like this: Like Loading...