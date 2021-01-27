News

Akeredolu meets Buhari in Aso Rock over Ondo security situation

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Comment(0)

Four days days after the meeting of governors under the aegis of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), with the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) over the criminal activities of some herders within the Southwest region, the Chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, on Wednesday met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
It was learnt that during the meeting the governor seized the opportunity of the meeting to brief the President as the regards the precarious security situation in the region, especially Ondo State.
In a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Donald Ojogo, it was disclosed that: “The governor met with the President over the issue of security concerns in the Southwest, especially in Ondo state.
“It was a huge opportunity for the governor to put the records straight as regards the erroneous impression that Governor Akeredolu had asked all Fulani and herdsmen to vacate the state.
“The meeting afforded both leaders a great window to explore ingenious methods to tackle the issue of insecurity in the region.
“In particular, Governor Akeredolu sought and indeed, obtained the president’s support and encouragement to flush out criminals in the forests of Ondo State.
“It was a needful meeting and more of such are very likely in the days ahead as the unanimity of purpose against crime gets the desired attention.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Wike reinforces ban on IPOB activities in Rivers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha, Port Harcourt

•Places N50m bounty on Mgbere     The Rivers State government has banned the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), in line with the proscription order of the Federal Government. Wike, in a state wide broadcast yesterday, said no form of procession or agitation by the group or any of its affiliates is […]
News

Osinbajo: Govt won’t tolerate police brutality

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) on Sunday expressed anger over reports of violations of human rights by the police, saying abuse of Nigerians’ rights by individuals who are meant to protect them is annoying and completely  unacceptable.   The Vice President said that arrest, maiming or killing of young people or anyone at all, is completely wrong,  […]
News

Reps’ revised legislative agenda exciting to development partners, says Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

Major international development o r g a n i s a – tions in Nigeria have expressed their readiness to partner the 9th House of Representatives in the implementation of its revised Legislative Agenda.   This is as the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, reiterated the commitment of the House to be peoplecentred in the process […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica