Akeredolu, Mimiko calls for prayers, love among Nigerians

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has tasked Nigerians on the need to offer prayers for the country and strive to love one another to overcome the challenges facing the country.

This was just as a former governor in the state, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, called for a fairer, just and equitable country, where the spirit of togetherness and compassionate generosity, reign supreme.

While stressing the need to rededicate ourselves to the unity of the country for the sake of our children and the future of the country, Akeredolu maintained that Nigerians are one as their uniqueness was rooted in the country’s diversity.

The governor stated this in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, while felicitating with Muslim faithful on the celebration of the Maulud-Un-Nabiyy, an occasion which he said symbolises the birthday of Prophet Muhammad. Akeredolu, who rejoiced with Muslims in the state, urged them to reflect on the life of the Prophet and as well imbibe the lessons of sacrifice, forgiveness and love, which he lived for while on earth.

“On this auspicious occasion, it is important that we rededicate ourselves to the unity of this country and show love to one another.

“Only in love can we see ourselves as one and appreciate the uniqueness of our diversity. We must see it as our strength.

“At this time, we must come together with renewed faith to offer ceaseless prayers for the country to surmount the challenges we are faced with.

Our hope must be rekindled for the sake of our children and the future of our dear country.”

Meanwhile, Mimiko in a message by his Special Assistant on Media and Digital Communications, John Paul Akinduro, urged Nigerians to use the occasion “not to forget to reach out to hundreds of thousands of internally displaced people, refugees and orphans, most of who found themselves in their present state as a result of insecurity ravaging the country.”

