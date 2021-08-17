News

Akeredolu, Mimiko mourn as Ondo loses Rep

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh AKURE Comment(0)

The representative of Akure South/ Akure North in the House of Representatives, Adedayo Omolafe aka expensives died in the early hours of yesterday.

 

Sources said expensives, who passed on around 2am, might have died as a result of high blood pressure.

 

Accordingtosourcesclose to the deceased, the lawmaker went to his farm along Irese Road in Akure, Ondo State, after receiving some of his constituents at home, adding that upon his arrival in the evening, he complained about a severe headache after taking his meal he was said to have vomited.

The source said when the  situation could not be managed after he became unconscious; he was rushed to a private hospital in Akure where he was referred to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Owo. “He was hale and hearty on Sunday while we were together.

 

He later went to his farm. After returning from the farm, he ate. “He later complained about a headache. Oga was unconscious and we rushed him to FMC Owo, where he gave up the ghosts.” the source said. The deceased’s daughter, Modupe Adedayo, also confirmed that her father went unconscious after complaining of a headache and was taken to the FMC where he breathed his last.

 

A senior legislative aide to the lawmaker, Tope Fakinlede, said efforts to revive him proved abortive until he was pronounced dead in the early hours of Monday. Meanwhile, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu; ex-governor Olusegun Mimiko; and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lamented the death of the lawmaker.

 

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, RichardOlatunde, Akeredolusaid the sudden passing of the lawmaker was too difficult to accept considering that he was not ill before the incident in the early hours of Monday

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Wike: Only threatened govs like Matawalle join APC

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

RiversStateGovernor, Nyesom Wike, has faulted the decampingof ZamfaraState Governor, Bello Matawalle from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC). This is as he noted that governors who mean well for their states should be delivering democracy dividends; instead those that are spineless and threatened by the APC decamp to the party. […]
News

Buhari pleads for patience in nation’s devt processLabour

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has pleaded for patience and understanding of the nation’s development process, saying that such takes time. According to a statement yesterday by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, the President made this plea while receiving Prof. Tijjani Muhammed-Bande, the country’s Permanent Representative to the UN at the State House. SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja […]
News

Bayelsa empowers 3,000 farmers in rice farming

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

The Bayelsa State Government said that the state is partnering with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to train no fewer than 3,000 beneficiaries who are expected to benefit from the Accelerated Agricultural Development Scheme (AADS) loan. The scheme, the state government said yesterday during the training in Yenagoa, the state capital, would cover fishery, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica