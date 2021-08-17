Akeredolu, Mimiko mourn as Ondo loses Rep

The representative of Akure South/ Akure North in the House of Representatives, Adedayo Omolafe aka expensives died in the early hours of yesterday.

Sources said expensives, who passed on around 2am, might have died as a result of high blood pressure.

Accordingtosourcesclose to the deceased, the lawmaker went to his farm along Irese Road in Akure, Ondo State, after receiving some of his constituents at home, adding that upon his arrival in the evening, he complained about a severe headache after taking his meal he was said to have vomited.

The source said when the situation could not be managed after he became unconscious; he was rushed to a private hospital in Akure where he was referred to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Owo. “He was hale and hearty on Sunday while we were together.

He later went to his farm. After returning from the farm, he ate. “He later complained about a headache. Oga was unconscious and we rushed him to FMC Owo, where he gave up the ghosts.” the source said. The deceased’s daughter, Modupe Adedayo, also confirmed that her father went unconscious after complaining of a headache and was taken to the FMC where he breathed his last.

A senior legislative aide to the lawmaker, Tope Fakinlede, said efforts to revive him proved abortive until he was pronounced dead in the early hours of Monday. Meanwhile, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu; ex-governor Olusegun Mimiko; and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lamented the death of the lawmaker.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, RichardOlatunde, Akeredolusaid the sudden passing of the lawmaker was too difficult to accept considering that he was not ill before the incident in the early hours of Monday

