Akeredolu mourns death of Ondo ex-gov, Olukoya

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has mourned the death of a former military governor of old Ondo State, Rear Admiral Sunday Abiodun Olukoya. Olukoya, who ruled the old Ondo State from September 1990 to January 1992, passed on Tuesday at 74. In a statement by his Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, Akeredolu hailed the departed for his patriotism. The statement reads in part: “No doubt, the period of our departed former governor of the Old Ondo State, now Ondo and Ekiti states, was a remarkably phenomenal moment in many ways. “If at all, his displayed patriotism, altruistic disposition as well as personal commitment to the democratic process of his era were very alluring. He gave his all, unarguably, for the benefit of the people.”
