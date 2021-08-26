News

Akeredolu mourns death of Ondo ex-gov, Olukoya

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Comment(0)

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has mourned the death of a former military governor of old Ondo State, Rear Admiral Sunday Abiodun Olukoya. Olukoya, who ruled the old Ondo State from September 1990 to January 1992, passed on Tuesday at 74. In a statement by his Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, Akeredolu hailed the departed for his patriotism. The statement reads in part: “No doubt, the period of our departed former governor of the Old Ondo State, now Ondo and Ekiti states, was a remarkably phenomenal moment in many ways. “If at all, his displayed patriotism, altruistic disposition as well as personal commitment to the democratic process of his era were very alluring. He gave his all, unarguably, for the benefit of the people.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Omo-Agege: Creating a new constitution will be illegal

Posted on Author Chukwu David,

*Says Committee’ll adopt Confab, APC report on true federalism The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, Thursday, said that reviewing the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, would not give the country a successful democracy without attitudinal change and political will by the leaders and the led. Lawan made this assertion in Abuja while […]
News

Musa, Onuachu boost Eagles’ Camp ahead of Lions friendly

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The arrival of Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa and forward Paul Onuachu (voted Best Player and Top Scorer in Belgium in the just-concluded season), has boosted the camp of the Nigeria national team ahead of the international friendly match against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon scheduled for this Friday, in Austria. The arrival of the […]
News

Fayemi welcomes first baby of the year with gifts

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Wife of Ekiti State Governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, yesterday presented baby materials and cash gifts to the first and second babies of the year 2021 in the state. Erelu Fayemi while presenting the gifts to the parents of the babies at the stateowned hospitals in Ado-Ekiti and Ikole-Ekiti, said the state government would continue to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica