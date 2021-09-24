Akeredolu moves to revive Oluwa Glass, signs MoU with German firm

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu yesterday decried the im-portation of glass into the country despite the availability of raw materials for its production in the state. According to Akeredolu, when the moribund Oluwa Glass was functional, it supplied Peugeot Automobile Nigeria Limited glasses for windscreens and other motor parts. The governor spoke in his office while receiving investors from German firm Horn Glass Industries led by its Chief Executive Officer, Mr Stephan Meindl, as well as Chairman, ZMP Industries Limited, Mr Rotimi Ogunsanmi.

The state government signed a Public Private Partnership agreement with ZMP for the establishment of a glass factory in Igbokoda, Ilaje Local Government Area of the state. Akeredolu said there was no better company to establish glass factory in the state than the Horn Glass Industries having been involved with the establishment of Oluwa Glass over three decades ago. He said: “You are involved with Oluwa Glass and you are the one that built it.

I don’t think there is a better company to start a new state-of-the-art glass company than you. “Importation of glass into this country is unfortunate. Oluwa Glass was the one supplying Peugeot windscreen and glass. But government involvement in Oluwa Glass killed it. “But today, we have equity participation. We are not going to stiffen anyone who is interest in developing the state. Our participation will be minimal so as to make it effective.”

Like this: Like Loading...