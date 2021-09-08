Akeredolu: Nigerians now living in fear

…says bandits should be tagged as terrorists

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has stated that there is urgent need for the government to restore the hope of the people by addressing the insecurity situation that has continued unabated in the country.

Akeredolu, who stressed that Nigerians are now living in fear, noted that the people and society can only thrive in a conducive environment.

The governor stated this while receiving members of the Governing Board of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) led by the Chairman, Dr. Godknows Boladie Igali, and the Vice Chancellor, Professor Joseph Adeola Fuwape, at the Cocoa Conference Hall of the Governor’s Office, Alagbaka, Akure. While receiving the guests from FUTA, the governor said: “Look at what is happening in Zamfara.

They try to clothe it and call them bandits. They are terrorists,” he said. Akeredolu reiterated the need for Nigeria to embrace animal husbandry as a replacement for the open grazing culture being practised by herdsmen. He described open grazing as an old style of tending cattle, stressing that the practice was no longer economical and sustainable for herders.

While stating that open grazing is now illegal in the state, Akeredolu maintained that his government was not afraid of taking the decision to ban the open grazing system in the state. “Today, I can say there are modern ways of animal husbandry and we have to take the bull by the horns.

We are not afraid to make decisions. Modernity has taught us that you can extract more milk from cows in a modern way better than when you take them from one place to another. It is about science. People have developed that science. “I’m happy when I see Mr President go to Katsina and visit his cows.

They are terrorists. So, the growth in science cannot be based on just your charge but the conducive environment in the country,” he said.

Akeredolu added that in order to achieve Nigeria’s goals for science and technological advancement, the country must be made conducive for living, particularly for the young ones. Speaking on the growth of science and technology in the country, he said: “For us in science and technology, we need to do more. Japanese,

Chinese and other developed countries send people to where science is the best. We have heard of countries that send their people to the USA to train on science and technology.”

Earlier, the Chairman of the Governing Council of the institution, Dr. Igali, lauded the strides of Governor Akeredolu, adding that the state is poised to get to the top place in the country.

“Seeing the transformation, especially the urban renewal, it is tremendous. Your focus on education, we know what you are doing on Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa (OAUSTECH),” he said.

