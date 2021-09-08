News Top Stories

Akeredolu: Nigerians now living in fear

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure Comment(0)

…says bandits should be tagged as terrorists

 

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has stated that there is urgent need for the government to restore the hope of the people by addressing the insecurity situation that has continued unabated in the country.

 

Akeredolu, who stressed that Nigerians are now living in fear, noted that the people and society can only thrive in a conducive environment.

 

The governor stated this while receiving members of the Governing Board of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) led by the Chairman, Dr. Godknows Boladie Igali, and the Vice Chancellor, Professor Joseph Adeola Fuwape, at the Cocoa Conference Hall of the Governor’s Office, Alagbaka, Akure. While receiving the guests from FUTA, the governor said: “Look at what is happening in Zamfara.

 

They try to clothe it and call them bandits. They are terrorists,” he said. Akeredolu reiterated the need for Nigeria to embrace animal husbandry as a replacement for the open grazing culture being practised by herdsmen. He described open grazing as an old style of tending cattle, stressing that the practice was no longer economical and sustainable for herders.

 

While stating that open grazing is now illegal in the state, Akeredolu maintained that his government was not afraid of taking the decision to ban the open grazing system in the state. “Today, I can say there are modern ways of animal husbandry and we have to take the bull by the horns.

 

We are not afraid to make decisions. Modernity has taught us that you can extract more milk from cows in a modern way better than when you take them from one place to another. It is about science. People have developed that science. “I’m happy when I see Mr President go to Katsina and visit his cows.

 

They are well kept. Technology of animal husbandry, we must embrace it. “Look at what is happening in Zamfara. They try to clothe it and call them bandits.

 

They are terrorists. So, the growth in science cannot be based on just your charge but the conducive environment in the country,” he said.

 

Akeredolu added that in order to achieve Nigeria’s goals for science and technological advancement, the country must be made conducive for living, particularly for the young ones. Speaking on the growth of science and technology in the country, he said: “For us in science and technology, we need to do more. Japanese,

 

Chinese and other developed countries send people to where science is the best. We have heard of countries that send their people to the USA to train on science and technology.”

 

Earlier, the Chairman of the Governing Council of the institution, Dr. Igali, lauded the strides of Governor Akeredolu, adding that the state is poised to get to the top place in the country.

 

“Seeing the transformation, especially the urban renewal, it is tremendous. Your focus on education, we know what you are doing on Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa (OAUSTECH),” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NNPC to IOCs: You can’t spend $30 to produce barrel of crude

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has told oil producers in the country that the era during which they are allowed to spend $30 to produce a barrel of crude oil no longer exists. NNPC had earlier begun aggressive action to get oil producers in the country to produce at $10 per barrel and the […]
News Top Stories

Buhari, APC govs meet on Edo, Ondo poll

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday held a virtual meeting with state governors, elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), apparently to review the preparations of the ruling party ahead of the forthcoming governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states.   The meeting, which had in attendance the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo as […]
News

U.S. Police arrest suspect in Gokada’s founder‘s murder

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

Tyrese Devon Haspil, the personal assistant to Fahim Saleh, founder of the Nigerian ride-sharing app Gokada, was arrested yesterday. The suspect was alleged to have murdered the 33-yearold tech entrepreneur in his Manhattan apartment, the New York Times and NBC’s New York TV station reported. Saleh’s body was found dismembered and decapitated in his luxury […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica