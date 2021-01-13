Akeredolu not validly nominated as APC candidate, says Jegede

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede, yesterday told the Election Petition Election Tribunal, sitting in Akure, that the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu was not validly nominated by his party as candidate for the election.

Jegede said since Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, as a sitting governor, who nominated Akeredolu lacked powers to function as the Caretaker Chairman of the APC, the APC candidate and governor’s nomination for the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State was invalid. Giving evidence at the Election Petition Tribunal presided over by Justice Umar Abubakar, the PDP’s candidate insisted that Akeredolu’s nomination was contrary to the APC’s constitution and the 1999 Constitution as amended.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), had declared Akeredolu as winner of the election of the October 10 governorship election.

Dissatisfied, Jegede through his lawyer, Mr. Onyeachi Ikpeazu (SAN) approached the tribunal to invalidate the victory of Akeredolu. At the sitting witnessed by leaders of both the PDP and the APC, hordes of security personnel, Jegede tendered election result, nomination form and the results of the election across the 18 local government areas of the state as exhibits.

During the cross-examination, Akeredolu’s lawyer, Lateef Fagbemi and Akin Olujimi said Jegede who was not a member of APC should not interfere in the internal affairs of the APC. Hearing continues today.

