Akeredolu, Olanusi, Unity Forum reconcile ahead of October poll

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh AKURE Comment(0)

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State and a former Deputy Governor of the state, Alhaji Ali Olanusi at the weekend finally sheathed their swords after years of bickering and angst.

 

Olanusi, who was the convener of Unity Forum, a group within the All Progressives Congress (APC) opposed to the re-election bid of Akeredolu for the first time after three years met with the governor.

 

The Olanusi-led Unity Forum had paraded an array of aspirants who contested the party’s governorship ticket with Akeredolu during the July 20 primaries.

 

The meeting, however, signalled a formal dissolution of the APC Unity Forum in the state as Olanusi aligned with Akeredolu’s re-election bid. During the meeting which was attended by other APC stakeholders in Akure, Ondo State capital, the aspirants resolved to work for the victory of the party’s candidate at the October 10, 2020.

 

While urging all leaders and members of the party in the state to work for the success of the party in the forthcoming polls, Akeredolu lauded his co-contestants for positively yielding to the reconciliation moves he embarked upon, stating that they had displayed what he described as exemplary leadership.

 

Akeredolu, who noted with satisfaction the resolve of the leaders to work as one indivisible party with the purpose of winning at the poll, said the new spirit within the party must not for any reason dwindle but should continue to soar high.

 

Besides, the governor equally reeled out the scorecard of his administration across infrastructural deliveries, reawakening of abandoned projects by the immediate past administration and giving priority to welfare of workers’ and pensioners in the state.

 

In his address, the state Chairman of the party, Ade Adetimehin said the highpoint of the reconciliation was that APC under his leadership would henceforth be one party with one structure and common purpose for its members without the existence of any form of groupings.

 

All the governorship aspirants at the meeting, however, took turn to pledge their loyalty to the party and announced the collapse of their structures into the campaign team of the governor.

