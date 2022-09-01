News

Akeredolu orders arrest of Irele monarch

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has ordered the arrest and prosecution of one Ademola Oloworiyibi for parading himself as the Olofun of Irele in the Irele Local Government Area. In a letter to the Commissioner of Police by his Chief of Staff, Chief OlugbengaAle, thestategovernment insistednopersonhasbeenapproved or appointed as the Olofun of Irele. The letter reads: “Government has noted with deep concern, the activities of one Mr. Ademola Idowu Oloworiyibi, who has been parading himself as the Olofun of Irele kingdom, in Irele Local Government Area of Ondo State.

“This impostor has not only impersonated the Olofun of Irele kingdom, he has also arrogated to himself the powers to confer chieftaincy titles on unsuspecting beneficiaries and his lackeys/cohorts. “The position of the State Government is that no person has been approved or appointed as the Olofun of Irele kingdom, hence the activities of Mr. Ademola Idowu Oloworiyibi are not only overreaching but illegal and capable of causing disaffection amongst the peace-loving people of the ancient town which consequences can be better imagined.”

 

News

2023: Secondus-led NWC can’t deliver presidency for PDP –Wike

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has stressed the need to replace the present National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), led by Prince Uche Secondus, arguing that it cannot lead the party to victory in the 2023 general elections. He said that the NWC has failed to discharge its duties effectively […]
News

Mad man clubs okada rider to death in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Abakaliki

A commercial motorcyclist, in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, Elias Ofoke was on Saturday clubbed to death by a suspected mentally deranged man, who had been terrorizing the metropolis. The incident, which happened around Udensi Street Bridge, left members of the motorcycle transport union, Ebonyi State Chapter and residents of the capital city in shock. […]
News

Court declines to suspend Lagos council poll

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court in Lagos yesterday turned down a request for the suspension of the forthcoming local government elections in Lagos state. A chairmanship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Raheem Rasaki Alani, had urged the court to order the suspension of the poll scheduled for July 24, 2021, […]

