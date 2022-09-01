Akeredolu orders arrest of Irele monarch

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has ordered the arrest and prosecution of one Ademola Oloworiyibi for parading himself as the Olofun of Irele in the Irele Local Government Area. In a letter to the Commissioner of Police by his Chief of Staff, Chief OlugbengaAle, thestategovernment insistednopersonhasbeenapproved or appointed as the Olofun of Irele. The letter reads: “Government has noted with deep concern, the activities of one Mr. Ademola Idowu Oloworiyibi, who has been parading himself as the Olofun of Irele kingdom, in Irele Local Government Area of Ondo State.

“This impostor has not only impersonated the Olofun of Irele kingdom, he has also arrogated to himself the powers to confer chieftaincy titles on unsuspecting beneficiaries and his lackeys/cohorts. “The position of the State Government is that no person has been approved or appointed as the Olofun of Irele kingdom, hence the activities of Mr. Ademola Idowu Oloworiyibi are not only overreaching but illegal and capable of causing disaffection amongst the peace-loving people of the ancient town which consequences can be better imagined.”

