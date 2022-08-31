Metro & Crime

Akeredolu orders arrest, prosecution of impersonator of Irele monarch

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has ordered the arrest and prosecution of one Mr. Ademola Idowu Oloworiyibi for parading himself as the Olofun of Irele, in Irele Local Government Area of the state.

In a letter addressed to the Commissioner of Police in the state and signed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Olugbenga Ale, the state government noted that no person has been approved or appointed as the Olofun of Irele Kingdom.

According to the government, the activities of Oloworiyibi had been overreaching and illegal, adding that it is capable of causing disaffection amongst the peace-loving people of the ancient town which consequences can be better imagined.

The letter reads: “Government has noted with deep concern, the activities of one Mr. Ademola Idowu Oloworiyibi, who has been parading himself as the Olofun of Irele Kingdom, in Irele Local Government Area of Ondo State.

“This impostor has not only impersonated the Olofun of Irele Kingdom, he has also arrogated to himself the powers to confer chieftaincy titles on unsuspecting beneficiaries and his lackeys/cohorts.

“The position of the state government is that no person has been approved or appointed as the Olofun of Irele Kingdom, hence the activities of Mr. Ademola Idowu Oloworiyibi are not only overreaching but illegal and capable of causing disaffection amongst the peace-loving people of the ancient town which consequences can be better imagined.

“It is in the light of the foregoing, amongst others, that the Ondo State Government is ordering the arrest and prosecution of Mr. Ademola Idowu Oloworiyibi.”

 

