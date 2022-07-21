News

Akeredolu orders dismissal of workers earning double salaries

Ondo State Ondo Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has ordered the dismissal of civil servants receiving double salaries. He gave the order after receiving the report of the Committee for Verification, Scrutinization and Clean-up of the State Payroll headed by retired Permanent Secretary Victor Anjorin.

The governor, who suspected that the payroll had been compromised, set up a seven-member committee to continuously look into it. The committee yesterday submitted its report to Akeredolu. Receiving the report, the governor frowned on the infractions discovered in the payroll and lamented the bloated workforce. Healsodirectedtheministries, departments and para-statals to stoprecruitment under any guise until the Salary Verification Committee had concluded its assignment.

“We have a bloated workforce, and undoubtedly, I am sure there are many ghost workers. Those who are receiving double salaries, apart from recovering the money from them, I am directing the Head of Service to get them dismissed. They must serve as a deterrent to others,” he said. Olajorin informed the governor that the first and major step taken by the committee was to contact the various service including the Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Hospitals’ Management Board (HMB), Local Government Service Commission (LGSC) and others.

 

