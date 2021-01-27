News Top Stories

Akeredolu: Our people can’t continue to live in fear

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure. Comment(0)

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, yesterday, declared that the people of the state cannot continue to live in fear as a result of cases of kidnapping, robbery and other criminal activities recorded in the state.

 

This is as the governor received in his office, the newly posted Assistant Inspector General of Police for Zone 17, headquartered in Akure, Isaac Akinmoyede and the new Brigade commander of the 32 Artillery, Owena Cantonment, Brig. Gen. Raymond Utsaha.

 

While receiving the two Security Chiefs, Akeredolu, who urged the new AIG and Brigade Commander to collaborate with other security agencies in the state for optimum performance, noted that insecurity can be tackled in a different way when there are synergizes. The governor received the new heads of security agencies in the state in a separate visit to his office, Alagabaka, Akure yesterday. He appreciated the police for the measure of cooperation given to the state  security network, otherwise known as Amotekun Corps.

Akeredolu said: “We have great challenges. We need all hands on deck. Our challenges are enormous. Top of it is the issue of kidnapping. “We cannot continue to live in fears. It is our constitutional responsibility as governor and as police to prevent crimes and guarantee the security of lives and property of our people.”

 

The governor assured the new AIG and the Brigade commander of a good working relationship as extended to their predecessors in office. AIG Akinmoyede, who appreciated the governor for his support and cooperation enjoyed by the recently created zone 17 and the state command said: “I want to thank you for the cooperation that the Nigeria police Ondo State command has been receiving from your office.

 

I have had an extensive briefing from the commissioner of police and he spoke well of your efforts. I thank you for the progress made so far on zone 17 headquarters.”

 

The AIG assured the governor of his readiness to cooperate with Amotekun and synergize with other security agencies in the state.

 

The outgone Brigade Commander of 32 Artillery, Brig. Gen. Zakari Abubakar, stated that, “I want to thank you for so many reasons.

 

For your enormous support for the 32 artillery; from the road construction in the barrack, identifying with us. You gave loans to the families of the fallen heroes and so many promises to the living heroes so that they won’t be forgotten

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Aisha Buhari, Sanwo-Olu’s wife to lead 6,000 participants in Lagos Women’s conference

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha, is expected to lead over 6,000 participants, who are expected to attend the 20th National Women’s Conference (NWC) of the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO) to be held virtually from October 14 to 15, 2020 in line with COVID-19 regulations, First Lady of Lagos State and […]
News Top Stories

Minister: No state in Nigeria without IDPs

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…FEC okays digital registration of 3m IDPs …approves N62bn for road linking Kano, Katsina states The Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami, yesterday said that there was none of the 36 states of the Federation that did not have Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). That was as the Federal Executive Council (FEC) […]
News

FRSC operatives to carry firearms –FG

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Government is considering arming Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) operatives with firearms to curtail the excesses of road users in Nigeria. The House of Representatives Committee on FRSC made the disclosure during the corps’ 2020 budget performance and 2021 budget defence in Abuja. The Chairman, Akinfolarin Mayowa explained that the 1992 Act of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica