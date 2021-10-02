News

Akeredolu pardons 26 inmates on death row, 18 others

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has granted state pardon to 26 condemned inmates on death row across the various Correctional Centres in the state. The 26 inmates who were awaiting execution had their convictions commuted to life imprisonment. Also, 18 others serving various jails terms in the state were also beneficiaries of the governor’s gesture. While charging the lucky inmates to make good use of the opportunity to turn new leaves, Akeredolu admonished them to desist from acts capable of seeing them back to the facilities.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Richard Olatunde, said the gesture by Akeredolu was made in commemoration of the country’s 61st Independence anniversary. The statement read “In exercise of the powers conferred on him by Paragraph (d) of sub-section (1) of Section 212 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as Amended, Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has granted State pardon to 18 convicted inmates. “The Governor also commuted to life imprisonment twenty six (26) other inmates who were condemned to death by the various Courts in the state.”

