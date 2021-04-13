Metro & Crime

Akeredolu petitions police, accuses Ajayi of refusal to return govt vehicles

Adewale Momoh, Akure

 

Adewale Momoh, Akure

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has urged the police in the state to prevail over the former Deputy Governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi to return government vehicles in his possession.
In a letter addressed to the Commissioner of Police in the state, Bolaji Salami and signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Special Duties & Strategy, Doyin Odebowale, Akeredolu said Ajayi was still holding on to four government vehicles despite leaving office almost two months ago.
According to Odebowale, the action of Ajayi is tantamount to “stealing”.
Odebowale noted that all entreaties to the former deputy governor to return the vehicles, for the use of the incumbent deputy governor were rebuffed by Ajayi.
However, when contacted over the development, Ajayi disclosed that since the police had been notified by the state government, he would be awaiting their response.

Reporter

