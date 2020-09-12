Akeredolu pledges to do more in second term

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2020 gubernatorial election in Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) has promised to do more for the state if elected for a second term. Akeredolu described as ‘idle talk’ that he would do less if elected the second time, saying his focus is to ensure a solid economic base for the state. The governor spoke at the State secretariat of the APC in Akure yesterday where leaders and members of the Zenith Labour Party in the State defected in their large numbers to the ruling party, describing the APC as one to beat in the gubernatorial election come October Akeredolusaid:“As a lawyer, I am trained to work till the very last hour. Establishing a deep sea port in Ondo State is about the most important thing to me.”

