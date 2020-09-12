Akeredolu pledges to do more in second term

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2020 gubernatorial election in Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) has promised to do more for the state if elected for a second term. Akeredolu described as ‘idle talk’ that he would do less if elected the second time, saying his focus is to ensure a solid economic base for the state. The governor spoke at the State secretariat of the APC in Akure yesterday where leaders and members of the Zenith Labour Party in the State defected in their large numbers to the ruling party, describing the APC as one to beat in the gubernatorial election come October Akeredolusaid:“As a lawyer, I am trained to work till the very last hour. Establishing a deep sea port in Ondo State is about the most important thing to me.”
Related Articles
Tax Relief: Akwa Ibom stops daily sale of tickets to transporters
Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has stopped indefinitely daily sales of tickets, emblems and haulage by revenue agents in the state. This followed a recent directive by the state government to tax agents to stop the collection of taxes from different sectors of the economy through the Board of Internal Revenue. To this end, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
IPPIS: FG vows to stop employees’ salaries over non-compliance
The Federal Government has once again reiterated its determination towards the full implementation of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS), in all Ministries, Department and Agencies(MDAs). A letter written and personally signed by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi -Esan and addressed to the Chief of Staff […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
IMF names Pazarbasioglu as director
Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Ms. Kristalina Georgieva, yesterday announced her intention to name Ms. Ceyla Pazarbasioglu as Director of the Strategy, Policy, and Review Department. Ms. Pazarbasioglu is expected to assume her new role on September 15, 2020 and will succeed Martin Mühleisen, whose appointment as a Special Advisor to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)