News

Akeredolu: Population law, will tackle growing unemployment

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, yesterday said that any country without a population law is not prepared for growth. Akeredolu, who called for a population law for Nigeria during a parley on the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests, emphasised that it was one of the ways of addressing the growing rate of unemployment across the country.

The governor spoke at the ‘Summit On Youth Unemployment, #ENDSARS and Aftermath: The way Forward,’ held at the International Culture and Event Center (DOME), Igbatoro Road, Akure, the state capital. While calling for the establishment of technical schools and trade centers to produce youths who would be self-reliant and employers of labour, Akeredolu maintained that the granting of licence by the National Universities Commission (NUC) for the establishment of universities would not solve the unemployment situation in the country.

The governor, who noted that the country must chart a new direction to address the issue of youth unemployment, stressed that no state government, whether national or sub-national, can absorb all the unemployed youths in the country’s workforce.

Akeredolu, who lamented that the population of the country was increasing daily said: “We must be able to control our population through population law. We are almost the size of China in population. We must be deliberate about this population law. We cannot continue this way,” he said.

