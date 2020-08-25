Akeredolu promises to take democracy dividend to rural communities

Ondo State Governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has said that he was truly committed to delivering the dividend of democracy to every nook and cranny of the state, especially the rural communities. Akeredolu said this yesterday in Akure while swearing in newly elected chairmen of the 18 local government areas of the state.

According to him, electorate had played their part by voting for their respective leaders, hence, the need to also ensure that they reap the dividend of democracy.

He commended the state Independent Electoral Commission for the hitchfree and successful council poll on Saturday. The governor said that in spite of the paucity of funds, the exercise was commendable.

He charged the chairmen to work hand in hand with the state government to ensure that the people at the grassroots benefitted from the present administration at both levels. Responding on behalf of his counterparts, Alex Oladimeji, the Chairman, Ifedore Local Government Area, thanked the governor and electorate for the trust reposed in them.

Like this: Like Loading...