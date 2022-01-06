Akeredolu protests as military withdraw soldiers from prisons

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has questioned the sudden withdrawal of soldiers from Correctional Centres in the state. The development came few weeks after soldiers were withdrawn from highways and checkpoints. At least six custodial centres have been attacked in different parts of the country since October 2020, with a number of inmates escaping. In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, the governor criticized the development. The statement said: “Governor Akeredolu received reports from the Commissioner of Police (Oyediran Oyeyemi) that soldiers guarding the correctional centres had been withdrawn.

“This development came as a surprise, considering the fact that both the Nigerian Army and Nigerian Correction Service belong to the Federal Government. “The Governor is more bothered about the overflow effect of withdrawing the soldiers on the security situation in the state. More so that such action could easily encourage jailbreaks. “It is, however, pertinent to alert the public and Federal Government to this unwholesome situation. Findings on the remote cause of this action have only revealed that it was an order from above without corresponding details.

“The situation notwithstanding, proactive efforts have been made to secure the centres so as not to allow premeditated jailbreaks as whoever gave the order to withdraw those soldiers was in the process of encouraging such.” Meanwhile, Akeredolu met with the police and others, urging them to take over their responsibility of internal security in the state. Olatunde said: “While we believe that the Federal Government has a duty to protect the prisons, we are more concerned about the security of our people across the state. A jailbreak will not only threaten the peaceful atmosphere we are enjoying in the state, but it will also pose a serious danger to our people.

“Governor Akeredolu has met with the security heads and the police have since last night taken up their responsibility of internal security by deploying officers to the correctional centres. “Similarly, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), whose main assignment is to secure federal facilities, has also deployed officers to the facilities. “Governor Akeredolu has also directed the deployment of the Security Network (Amotekun) to complement the police and NSCDC. This is to ensure that any premeditated action is tamed and resisted with commensurate force.”

