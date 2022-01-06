News

Akeredolu protests as military withdraw soldiers from prisons

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Comment(0)

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has questioned the sudden withdrawal of soldiers from Correctional Centres in the state. The development came few weeks after soldiers were withdrawn from highways and checkpoints. At least six custodial centres have been attacked in different parts of the country since October 2020, with a number of inmates escaping. In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, the governor criticized the development. The statement said: “Governor Akeredolu received reports from the Commissioner of Police (Oyediran Oyeyemi) that soldiers guarding the correctional centres had been withdrawn.

“This development came as a surprise, considering the fact that both the Nigerian Army and Nigerian Correction Service belong to the Federal Government. “The Governor is more bothered about the overflow effect of withdrawing the soldiers on the security situation in the state. More so that such action could easily encourage jailbreaks. “It is, however, pertinent to alert the public and Federal Government to this unwholesome situation. Findings on the remote cause of this action have only revealed that it was an order from above without corresponding details.

“The situation notwithstanding, proactive efforts have been made to secure the centres so as not to allow premeditated jailbreaks as whoever gave the order to withdraw those soldiers was in the process of encouraging such.” Meanwhile, Akeredolu met with the police and others, urging them to take over their responsibility of internal security in the state. Olatunde said: “While we believe that the Federal Government has a duty to protect the prisons, we are more concerned about the security of our people across the state. A jailbreak will not only threaten the peaceful atmosphere we are enjoying in the state, but it will also pose a serious danger to our people.

“Governor Akeredolu has met with the security heads and the police have since last night taken up their responsibility of internal security by deploying officers to the correctional centres. “Similarly, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), whose main assignment is to secure federal facilities, has also deployed officers to the facilities. “Governor Akeredolu has also directed the deployment of the Security Network (Amotekun) to complement the police and NSCDC. This is to ensure that any premeditated action is tamed and resisted with commensurate force.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Afe Babalola to southern govs: Find ways to implement your resolutions

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Legal luminary and founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Chief Afe Babalola, yesterday called on southern governors to adopt his initiative tagged; ‘Summit of Hope’ to execute the resolutions the governors arrived at during their recent meeting in Asaba, Delta State. Babalola also advised the governors to constitute a committee that would deliberate on […]
News Top Stories

WHO: We didn’t disqualify any African country from accessing COVID-19 vaccines

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said no country, especially in Africa, has been disqualified from accessing COVID-19 vaccines from the COVAX facility.   The global body’s clarification had become necessary, following widespread publications in the media, which said Nigeria was disqualified from accessing the vaccines due to the country’s inability to meet the prerequisite […]
News

HURIWA condemns alleged plot to kill EFCC boss

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has raised the alarm over alleged plot to assassinate the Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, saying it is was a well hatched sinister move to further promote corruption in the country. The group said the young EFCC boss has shown motivation and readiness to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica