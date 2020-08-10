Akeredolu raise the alarm over blackmail ahead of October poll

Ahead of the October 10, 2020 governorship election in Ondo State, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu at the weekend disclosed an alleged plan to blackmail his administration. The governor, who spoke through his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Ojo Oyewamide said that the smear campaign which was already at an advanced stage was been sponsored by “a desperate politicain” in the state.

Akeredolu said that the smear campaigns were to be used as stories in about three national newspapers with by pitching leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state against the governor.

He said: “The plot is being sponsored as usual by a desperate politician whose next political leaning in readiness for the October 10 governorship election still remains shrouded in a web of conspiratorial intrigues.

“Among others, this desperate politician has packaged lies and inciting thought lines in his own imagination to be planted as stories in about three national newspapers beginning from Sunday August 8, 2020. “That party chieftains are not happy with Governor Akeredolu having allegedly reneged on some conditions after winning the party primary.

“That the governor allegedly dribbled party leaders by announcing Lucky Aiyedatiwa as his running mate as it was said to have been agreed that the aggrieved members would choose the running mate. “That such aggrieved members are demanding the dissolution of the current state executive, and that a caretaker committee should be constituted to run the party’s affairs pending the time a fresh congress would be held

