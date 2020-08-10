News

Akeredolu raise the alarm over blackmail ahead of October poll

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh AKURE Comment(0)

Ahead of the October 10, 2020 governorship election in Ondo State, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu at the weekend disclosed an alleged plan to blackmail his administration. The governor, who spoke through his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Ojo Oyewamide said that the smear campaign which was already at an advanced stage was been sponsored by “a desperate politicain” in the state.

 

Akeredolu said that the smear campaigns were to be used as stories in about three national newspapers with by pitching leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state against the governor.

 

He said: “The plot is being sponsored as usual by a desperate politician whose next political leaning in readiness for the October 10 governorship election still remains shrouded in a web of conspiratorial intrigues.

 

“Among others, this desperate politician has packaged lies and inciting thought lines in his own imagination to be planted as stories in about three national newspapers beginning from Sunday August 8, 2020. “That party chieftains are not happy with Governor Akeredolu having allegedly reneged on some conditions after winning the party primary.

 

“That the governor allegedly dribbled party leaders by announcing Lucky Aiyedatiwa as his running mate as it was said to have been agreed that the aggrieved members would choose the running mate. “That such aggrieved members are demanding the dissolution of the current state executive, and that a caretaker committee should be constituted to run the party’s affairs pending the time a fresh congress would be held

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Kwara: Customs generates N2.3bn in six months

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Kwara Area Command, yesterday said that it has raked in a total of N2.3 billion as revenue from January to June this year. Briefing journalists in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, Controller of the command, Comptroller Ahmed Hussaini Bello said: “It is no longer news that COVID-19 has affected virtually every […]
News

Kaigama to Christians: You’ve right to protect, defend yourselves

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Disturbed by the spate of killings in some parts of the country, the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has said that Christians like everybody else, have a right to protect and defend themselves from harm. It will be recalled that the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in reaction to the incessant killings […]
News Top Stories

Major shakeup as Army redeploys 36 Generals

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani ABUJA

The Nigerian Army has approved the appointments/ postings of 27 Major Generals, as well as nine Brigadiers General, in an exercise it said was “intended to reinvigorate the system for greater professional effectiveness and efficiency.”   Also affected were six Colonels, whose postings alongside others, are to take effect from Monday, 20th July.   Acting […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: