Akeredolu raises the alarm over rising COVID-19 cases

…says Ondo records 80 cases in 7 days

Ondo State Governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu yesterday raised the alarm over rising cases of COVID-19 pandemic, insisting that ‘we have a state of emergency’ as the state recorded 80 confirmed cases within seven days.

Akeredolu disclosed this yesterday during his weekly media briefing on the deadly virus in the state.

According to Akeredolu, who expressed concern over the development, attributed the non-adherence of the people to the COVID-19 protocols for the continuous and rapid spread of the disease in the state.

With the new confirmed cases, the total cases in the state now rose to 154 and18 deaths, a situation the governor termed as state of emergency.

Akeredolu said: “The situation of the spread of coronavirus in our state has reached a state of emergency. Between last Monday and yesterday 21st June, 2020, we recorded a total of 80 new cases.

“When these 80 new cases are added to the earlier 74 cases recorded, then, we have a total of 154 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ondo State. These 80 new cases traversed our three senatorial districts, thereby making the deadly spread statewide.

“As at today 22nd June, 2020, a total of 727 contacts of confirmed cases have been line-listed, 287 under follow-up and 440 have completed 14-days follow-up exercise.

“My people, make no mistake about it, COVID -19 is fully here with us and the reality today shows it is being dangerously spread within our communities and within the state from persons to persons. From the data reeled out above, it is not unexpected that those who came into contact with the earlier confirmed cases are the largest victims of COVID–19 infection currently.

“Government is seriously concerned about this disturbing record and trend, more so that no end appears yet in sight. In fact, what seems to be in view is the undesirable increase in our vulnerability as a result of our deliberate non-challant attitude.

“The only solution, as I often say, is to take the very simple but necessary action of self-protection by obeying and practising the basic national prevention and control protocols.

“The point must be made again that what this spike is also showing us is the embarrassing fact that many people still do not believe that the virus exists, talk more of making conscious effort at prevention.

Regrettably, our investigations and other unpalatable experiences still show apathy, disdain and neglect to the reality of COVID-19. Such attitude can only mean a neglect for the safety of our lives and those of our loved ones.

“It is also unfortunate that a few dishonest people have quite wickedly attributed the campaigns by state governments as an avenue to attract financial releases from the Federal Government. Others have decided to wallow in self-denial by simply ignoring all conversations about COVID-19.

“According to them, they have not seen individuals infected and have not seen the corpses of deceased victims. They simply reject the safety measures and perceive the pressures of the restrictions and other precautionary protocols as too tedious.

“I believe the families of the nine precious lives so far lost and those who are on admission at our Infectious Diseases Hospital in Ondo state know better. They understand the pains of loss and displacement inflicted by COVID-19. They can attest to the truism of the saying that “Prevention is better than cure.”

