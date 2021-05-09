Metro & Crime

Akeredolu reconstructs neglected Ondo, Edo link road

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure. Comment(0)

Following years of neglect by successive administrations, the Araromi road in Ifon, headquarters of Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State which serves as a link road between the state and Edo State is now at an advanced stage of completion.

The 2.6-kilometre highway, which used to be the choice route of motorists and residents transiting the state to the South-South and South-East states had for over a decade been neglected over its terrible state with travellers abandoning the routes for longer axis.
With the bad and terrible state of the road having a negative impact on the community, the poor state of the road caught the attention of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu following the siting of a Mother and Child Hospital in the town.
Concerned about how the health facility will be accessed by residents without hindrance, Akeredolu directed the immediate reconstruction of the road.
While monitoring the project, the Commissioner for Works, Lands and Infrastructure, Engr Raimi Aminu alongside his counterpart in the Information Ministry, Donald Ojogo and some top government officials assured that the road will be ready for commissioning in the next two weeks.
Aminu, who expressed satisfaction with the quality of work done on the road, emphasized that it would be one of the projects that would be used to mark the 100 days of the governor’s second term in office.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Six killed over N100 market levy in Delta

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

At least six people have been killed over the crisis generated by the N100 development levy for the Ughelli Main Market in Delta State.   This occurred as gunmen unleashed terror on residents of Freshville Estate at Okuokoko in Okpe Local Government Area and killed one person. Four people were earlier killed over which faction […]
Metro & Crime

Wike bans #EndSARS protests in Rivers

Posted on Author Reporter

  Rivers State government on Monday said it has prohibited all forms of protest in the state. The state’s Commissioner for Information, Paulinus Nsirim said the ban includes the #ENDSARS protest agains police brutality holding in different parts of Nigeria. “The Rivers State government hereby wishes to inform the general public that all forms of […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Bleak Christmas as Sanwo-Olu invokes restrictions to tackle second wave

Posted on Author Reporter

*Bans public gatherings, concerts, carnivals, others *Orders civil servants below GL14 to work from home *Shuts schools, night clubs   Muritala Ayinla   Apparently disturbed by the rising waves of COVID-19infections in the state, the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu Friday banned public gathering, concerts, street parties and carnivals in the Yuletide season and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica