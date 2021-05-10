Akeredolu reconstructs Ondo, Edo link road

Following years of neglect by successive administrations, the Araromi road in Ifon, headquarters of Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State, which served as a link road between the state and Edo State is now at an advanced stage of completion.

The 2.615km highway, which used to be the choice route of motorists and residents transiting the state to the South- South and South-East states, had for over a decade been neglected over its terrible state with travellers abandoning the route for longer axis.

With the bad and terrible state of the road having a negative impact on the community, the poor state of the road caught the attention of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, following the siting of Mother and Child Hospital in the town.

Concerned about how the health facility will be accessed by residents without hindrance, Akeredolu directed the immediate reconstruction of the road.

While monitoring the project, the Commissioner for Works, Lands and Infrastructure, Engr. Raimi Aminu, alongside his counterpart in the Information Ministry, Donald Ojogo and some top government officials, assured that the road would be ready for commissioning in the next two weeks.

