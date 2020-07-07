Akeredolu recovers from COVID-19, shares experience

…doctors abandon patients at Ondo IDH

Adewale Momoh Akure Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has tested negative for COVID-19. Akeredolu disclosed his negative status yesterday during his weekly briefing on the pandemic in the state.

The governor, who spoke via Facebook live monitored by New Telegraph, said he was no longer the carrier of the virus.

This came as medical doctors at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Ondo State under the auspices of the National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners (NAGGMDP) have stopped attending to patients admitted at the facility.

Akeredolu’s result was coming five days after the governor tested positive for the deadly virus.

The governor said doctors confirmed him negative after running the test on him twice. He said: “As you all know, I have also been a victim of COVID-19. Though asymptomatic, I tested positive for the virus and immediately went into self-isolation with supervised home management.

“Those days in isolation were a defining period for me. They convinced me further of the right track we have chosen, to mobilise our people against the deadly pandemic.

“After a few days in isolation, my samples were taken and tested again in accordance with the treatment protocols of COVID- 19, the results came in a few minutes ago. I tested negative.” While reiterating that the pandemic is real Ak- eredolu urged residents of the state to always take precautions against the dreaded virus.

He emphasised that despite the challenges, the government would continue to sustain efforts to contain the menace.

Meanwhile, the state Secretary of NAGGMDP Dr. Olasakinju Tunde, who announced the doctors’ withdrawal of services in a statement, said it was due to failure of the government to accede to their demands.

Among their demands were alleged government failure to conclude negotiations on the erstwhile sus pended minimum wage and consequential adjustments already enjoyed by the nonmedical staff since January 2020, inadequate supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and the general welfare of members which include life insurance for frontline doctors.

The statement reads in part: “We had through the congress requested that our members who are the COVID-19 specialists in the Infectious Disease Hospital, Akure to continue to work till Thursday morning, 2nd July 2020 in the interest of the general public and particularly confirmation of the COVID-19 status of Mr. Governor.

“It is, however, imperative that our members be withdrawn immediately due to lack of the human face expected from the government. “We are pained to have been made to do as such.”

The Ondo IDH is where patients with confirmed cases of infectious disease like lassa fever and COVID- 19 are treated.

Like this: Like Loading...