Akeredolu removes Attorney-General, appoints replacement

Adewale Momoh, Akure

 

Governor of Ondo State, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), has removed Adekola Olawoye (SAN,) as the Commissioner of Justice and Attorney-General of the state and replaced him with Charles Titiloye.

According to the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Segun Ajiboye, in a statement issued on Monday, Titiloye’s name will be forwarded to the state House of Assembly for confirmation.

Titiloye, who was a former Secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Akure Branch, is a human rights activist and a social critic in the state.

The statement reads: “Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) has rejigged his cabinet.

“Following this, he has appointed front line human rights lawyer, Sir Charles Titiloye as his new Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice.

“Titiloye is a human right activist and a renowned social critic. He was former Secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Akure Branch.

“A devout Christian, Charles Titiloye is a Knight of the Catholic Church of the order of Saint Mulumba.

“His name will be forwarded to the state House of Assembly for confirmation.

“Mr. Governor thanks the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice that has just been removed for services rendered to the state.

“He wishes him success in his future endeavours.”

