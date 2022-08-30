Akeredolu’ s aide, Adeyeye, donates motorbikes, drone to Amotekun Corps

The Special Adviser to Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Strategy, PoliticalandLegislative Matters, Dr Jibayo Adeyeye, has donated High Tech Security SurveillanceDrones and five new operational motorbikes to the South-west Security Network, codenamed Amotekun Corps in the state.

Adeyeye, who said the donations were part of activities to mark his birthday, added that it spurred out of the need to desist from being an armchair supporter of the government, to actively demonstrate support in such a way that would promote the ideals of his boss.

He saluted Governor Akeredolu’a commitment to the security of lives and properties of the people which informs his undying belief and support for the Southwest Security Network.

Commending the donor for the gesture, the Governor said the equipment were crucial and would go a long wayinhelpingtheAmotekun corps to effectively secure the state, while also urging wellmeaning members of the public to emulate Adeyeye and support the government as he reiterated his commitment to the security of lives and properties of Ondo people.

GovernorAkeredolu, who wasrepresentedbyhisChief of Staff, Olugbenga Ale, also expressed appreciation for the Ondo Amoktekun Corp for living up to their billing in their efforts to secure the State, while also declaring that public cooperation, possession of right equipment, deployment of information technologyareall germaneto the sustenance of a secured environment, urging the general public to contribute theirquota to the fight against insecurity in the state.

The governor also reaffirmed his belief in the creation of State Police as the most important step towards solving security challenges confronting the country.

In his remarks, the Amotekun Commander and Special Adviser to the governoronSecurityMatters, AkogunAdetunjiAdeleye, appreciated the donor and his wife, assuring that the equipment wouldbedeployedtoenhance Amotekun’s performance in the state.

