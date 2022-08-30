Metro & Crime

Akeredolu’ s aide, Adeyeye, donates motorbikes, drone to Amotekun Corps

Posted on Author Adeyinka Adeniji Comment(0)

The Special Adviser to Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Strategy, PoliticalandLegislative Matters, Dr Jibayo Adeyeye, has donated High Tech Security SurveillanceDrones and five new operational motorbikes to the South-west Security Network, codenamed Amotekun Corps in the state.

Adeyeye, who said the donations were part of activities to mark his birthday, added that it spurred out of the need to desist from being an armchair supporter of the government, to actively demonstrate support in such a way that would promote the ideals of his boss.

 

He saluted Governor Akeredolu’a commitment to the security of lives and properties of the people which informs his undying belief and support for the Southwest Security Network.

Commending the donor for the gesture, the Governor said the equipment were crucial and would go a long wayinhelpingtheAmotekun corps to effectively secure the state, while also urging wellmeaning members of the public to emulate Adeyeye and support the government as he reiterated his commitment to the security of lives and properties of Ondo people.

 

GovernorAkeredolu, who wasrepresentedbyhisChief of Staff, Olugbenga Ale, also expressed appreciation for the Ondo Amoktekun Corp for living up to their billing in their efforts to secure the State, while also declaring that public cooperation, possession of right equipment, deployment of information technologyareall germaneto the sustenance of a secured environment, urging the general public to contribute theirquota to the fight against  insecurity in the state.

 

The governor also reaffirmed his belief in the creation of State Police as the most important step towards solving security challenges confronting the country.

In his remarks, the Amotekun Commander and Special Adviser to the governoronSecurityMatters, AkogunAdetunjiAdeleye, appreciated the donor and his wife, assuring that the equipment wouldbedeployedtoenhance Amotekun’s performance in the state.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Police, govt delegation visit Oyo community to broker peace between Fulanis, Igangan residents

Posted on Author Reporter

  Oyo Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Onadeko, and representatives of the state government are currently in Igangan, Ibarapa North Local Government Area (LGA), to broker peace between herders and residents. Olugbenga Fadeyi, spokesman of the Oyo State Police Command, disclosed the development on Sunday. He, however, did not give further details of the meeting. Trouble […]
Metro & Crime

I killed my wife because she beat me mercilessly –Husband

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Yenagoa

A 56-year-old man, Christopher Chiabata, yesterday told the police in Bayelsa State that he killed his wife in self-defence during a fight over money. He said his wife used to beat him “mercilessly” because she was stronger than him.   According to a police report, Chiabata struck his wife at their Onuebum in Ogbia Local […]
Metro & Crime

Defilement: ‘You’re a sick paedophile’, Court berates 54-year-old convict jailed for life

Posted on Author John Chikezie

Justice Abiola Soladoye of an Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court, Lagos Thursday described a 54-year-old businessman, Bashir Olashekere as a sick paedophile, while sentencing him to life imprisonment for defiling a 10-year-old. Olashekere was found guilty and convicted for defiling his neighbour’s daughter contrary to Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica