Akeredolu sacks aides, makes fresh appointments

as Assembly approves 13 Special Advisers' appointment

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has terminated appointments of some of his political aides. Those affected included Personal Assistants, Special Assistants and Senior Special Assistants to the governor just as the state House of Assembly had given the governor an approval to appoint 13 new Special Advisers. Akeredolu in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Olabode Richard Olatunde, said the sack of the affected appointees was with immediate effect.

While commending them for their selfless service and dedication to service of the state during their tenure in office, the governor who subsequently approved the appointment of new aides, retained some of those who served with him during his first term administration. With the governor retaining most of his media aides, the appointment of Bola Alabi, who served as the Deputy Chief Protocol in the first term of the governor was approved as the new Chief of Protocol while Mrs. Olufunke Bisi Aruna was appointed as the Deputy Chief of Protocol.

The statement reads: “Mr. Governor has also approved that Mr. Kunle Adebayo and his two other committee members should continue to superintend over the affairs of the OSRC Media Group as Chairman and members of the committee. “Mr. Bayo Olafusi has equally been nominated as member of the Ondo State Judicial Service Commission. His name is being forwarded to the Ondo State House of Assembly for confirmation. “Other appointments approved by the Governor are Prince Olusegun Omojuwa – Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor; Dr. Doyin Odebowale – Senior Special Assistant ( Special Duties and Strategy); Pastor Akin Olotu – Senior Special Assistant (Agriculture); Alhaji Jimoh Dojumo – Senior Special Assistant (Security); Mr. Lincoln Afolabi Ojo – Senior Special Assistant (Youth Empowerment) and Felix Kolawole Alonge- Senior Special Assistant (Social Investment Programme).

“Dapo Aruwajoye as Senior Special Assistant (Broadcast Communications); Ojo Oyewamide – Senior Special Assistant (Media and Publicity); Mrs. Gilda Amata – Senior Special Assistant (Domestic); Leke Akeredolu – Special Assistant (Media Relations); Mary Agidi – Special Assistant (Media) and Olugbenga Asade as Special Assistant (Multi Media) among others.”

