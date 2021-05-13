Akeredolu salutes Muslims, harps on peace, security

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, yesterday felicitated with Muslim faithful in the state and across the country on the successful completion of Ramadan fast and the celebration of the Eid- el-Fitr. The governor implored Muslims to remain steadfast and reflect on the lessons of Ramadan through sustained supplication and commitment to the overall peace and security of the state and the country at large.

