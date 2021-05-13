Akeredolu salutes Muslims, harps on peace, security

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, yesterday felicitated with Muslim faithful in the state and across the country on the successful completion of Ramadan fast and the celebration of the Eid- el-Fitr. The governor implored Muslims to remain steadfast and reflect on the lessons of Ramadan through sustained supplication and commitment to the overall peace and security of the state and the country at large.
Related Articles
Buhari to Service Chiefs: We’re in state of emergency
President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the newly appointed Service Chiefs to brace up for the responsibilities of safeguarding Nigeria’s territorial integrity, stressing that the country is currently in a state of emergency. Buhari gave the charge during his inaugural meeting with the Service Chiefs yesterday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The Service Chiefs, who were […]
Professor Kanu Anthony, OSA to deliver Tansian University Maiden Inaugural Lecture
Professor Ikechukwu Anthony Kanu, OSA, a priest of the Order of Saint Augustine, Province of Nigeria would deliver the Maiden Inaugural Lecture of Tansian University, Umunya, Anambra State, which will hold on February 18, 2021 at the University Arena by 10am on the theme, Igwebuike: An Operative Condition of African Philosophy, Religion and Culture- Towards […]
ISSUP calls for more synergy in drug control
The International Society of Substance Use Prevention and Treatment Professionals (ISSUP) Nigeria has called for more synergy in the nation’s drug control efforts. This call was made by the President of ISSUP Nigeria, Dr. Martin Agwogie at the maiden session of ISSUP Nigeria bimonthly webinar which held recently. According to Dr. Agwogie: “There […]
