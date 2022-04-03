News

Ramadan: Akeredolu seek prayers for Nigeria’s insecurity, 2023 elections

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure Comment(0)

In a statement signed by Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Richard Olatunde, urged the Muslim faithful in the state and the country at large to intercede on behalf of the county as Radaman begins.

Akeredolu, who lamented the insecurity in the country, charged the Muslim faithful to seek Allah’s intervention to guide the leadership of the country in the fight against terrorism and banditry.

He said: “As you commence the Ramadan today, let us collectively seek Allah’s face particularly on the insecurity situation in our country. We believe in God and with him, nothing is impossible.

“Let us intercede on behalf of the country. The recent invasion of the Kaduna Airport by terrorists and train attack which led to the death of many innocent souls was a national disaster. It reminded us of the need to join hands and do all we can to end this cankerworm called insecurity.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Establishment of farm estates not about RUGA –Presidency

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

The Executive Secretary of National Land Development Authority (NALDA), Mr Paul Ikonne has clarified that the establishment of 109 Integrated Farm Estate by the Federal Government has nothing to do with the controversial RUGA or ranches. It could be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari recently directed NALDA to establish integrated farm estates in all the […]
News Top Stories

Govs stifling multi-billion dollar herbal medicine sector –NIPRD

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD), has held state governors responsible for the comatose state of the herbal medicine sector.   Director General of NIPRD, Dr. Obi Adigwe, who disclosed that Nigeria’s herbal medicine was a multi-billion dollar sector with capacity to make every state financially independent, regretted that state governors were […]
News

Court overrules suit challenging Ekiti PDP Ward Congress election

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The suit challenging the outcome of conduct of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ward Congress in Ekiti State, by the National Working Committee (NWC) was dismissed yesterday, by the Federal High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti. It was gathered that the outcome of the judgement brought out a temporary relief to the ward Chairmen that emerged […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica