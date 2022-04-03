Ramadan: Akeredolu seek prayers for Nigeria’s insecurity, 2023 elections

In a statement signed by Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Richard Olatunde, urged the Muslim faithful in the state and the country at large to intercede on behalf of the county as Radaman begins.

Akeredolu, who lamented the insecurity in the country, charged the Muslim faithful to seek Allah’s intervention to guide the leadership of the country in the fight against terrorism and banditry.

He said: “As you commence the Ramadan today, let us collectively seek Allah’s face particularly on the insecurity situation in our country. We believe in God and with him, nothing is impossible.

“Let us intercede on behalf of the country. The recent invasion of the Kaduna Airport by terrorists and train attack which led to the death of many innocent souls was a national disaster. It reminded us of the need to join hands and do all we can to end this cankerworm called insecurity.”

