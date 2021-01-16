News

Akeredolu seeks armed forces, police collaboration with Amotekun

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has called on Nigerian armed forces and other security agencies to synegise with the Amotekun Corps in order to effectively tackle the insecurity situation in the state. The governor stated that the indigenous security outfit which is made of operatives who have local knowledge of the terrains will aid the other security agencies in the fight against crime. While assuring that Amotekun Corps in the state had been thoroughly trained, the governor said that: “We have deployed them and they have motorcycles. They are the ones in the bush to pass intelligence to us. They know the indigenes and can easily identify strangers within their vicinity.”

