Akeredolu seeks NIMASA’s support for Ondo Port

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has sought the support of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) on the establishment of the proposed Port in Ondo. This is even as the governor expressed the readiness of the state to key into the Blue Economy initiative of the NIMASA, urging the Agency to help resuscitate Aiyetoro Technical School where he said many maritime experts were trained and produced.

Akeredolu spoke in his office yesterday while playing host to the NIMASA team led by the Director-General, Dr. Bashir Jamoh. Akeredolu said: “We are ready to be part of the blue economy. We can work together. You mentioned waste management, ferrying, fishery, ship building, ship repair and other areas. “Aiyetoro technical school was the first in West Africa to address these issues. It trained and produced so many maritime experts.

It is comatose now. Thetownisalmostwashedaway. Seriousdegradation! Wewillnot mindif NIMASAcanbepartof the resuscitation. “I am not particular about Ondo. We are particular about a port for the West Africa. Here, we have the deepest draught. Over 60 meters; we do not need to dredge to build port. Naturally a port can be here. We have done the OBC.

If what we are seeing in Lagos is not enough, where else can we do it if not Ondo State.” Earlier, Jamohcommended Akeredolu’s successes in the first tenure, noting that he had recorded giant strides in terms of roadinfrastructureof allthe governors in the state. “I congratulate you on your second term in office. We are very much aware of the success you recorded in your first tenure in office. It includes the infrastructure development in Ondo state, particularly in terms of education, healthcare as well as road infrastructure. You are the number one record holder in terms of road infrastructure of all the Governors in Ondo State.”

