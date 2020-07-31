News

Akeredolu seeks prayers against COVID-19

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has appealed to Muslim faithful in the state to ensure a low key celebration during this year’s Eid-el-Kabir in respect of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic. While reflecting on the current mood across the world, Akeredolu in his felicitation message to muslims in the state, said the celebration called for urgent reflection on the need to join voices in prayers and actions to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic in the world. According to Akeredolu in the Eid-el- Kabir message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Segun Ajiboye, the governor reminded Muslims in the state that this year’s celebration “must be done in a low key manner, bearing in mind the need to observe the safety preventive protocols against the pandemic.”

The governor also urged Muslims to use the occasion to showcase the credible principles of love, sacrifice and tolerance as the embodiment of the code of life, which Allah had revealed for the guidance of mankind. As regards the forthcoming governorship poll in the state slated for October 10, 2020, Governor Akeredolu said the occasion should also serve as an opportunity for Muslims to offer special prayers for peace, unity and adequate security for the state.

Meanwhile, Akeredolu yesterday appointed Ife Oyedele as the Director Of Sunshine Food Processing Concepts Limited. Oyedele was one of the top aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who stepped down for Akeredolu few hours to the primaries held on July 20.

