Akeredolu sets up committee to tackle indiscriminate waste disposal in Akure

Following the indiscriminate refuse disposal in Akure, the Ondo State capital in the past few weeks, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has constituted a committee to arrest the situation. While urging the seven man committee set up by him to ensure that Akure returns to its former status of the cleanest state capital in the country, Akeredolu charged that same must be replicated in other cities across the state. Akeredolu in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Donald Ojogo, stated that the committee will be chaired by Mr. Kehinde Badejo while Mr. Fola Omowole will serve as the secretary.

The statement further reads that the committee will “oversee the management and administration of the Ondo State Waste Management Authority towards ensuring that Akure and other cities are clean at all times, pending the constitution of a board for the agency in line with the law establishing it. “To reform, revamp, restructure and review the present systems, structures and processes driving waste management service delivery in the state, with a view to, if necessary, making relevant adjustments to meet the aspirations of the present administration in the sector.”

Like this: Like Loading...