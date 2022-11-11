Akeredolu, siblings hold service of songs for late mum

Granny was generous, prayerful – Grandson

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), yesterday led his siblings and other family members to hold a service of songs for their late Mother, Lady Evangelist Grace Bosede Akeredolu JP as part of the activities marking her funeral arrangements. The Service of Songs held by All Saints’ Church, Jacob and Grace Chapel, Ido in Ibadan was attended by the Governor, his siblings and grandchildren. Meanwhile, another Ser-vice of Songs was held simultaneously at St. Matthias Anglican Church, Orogun, Ibadan.

The First Lady, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu joined the Governor’s siblings including Professor Wole Akeredolu, Pastor Kola Akeredolu, and Mrs Toyin Akeredolu. At Jacob and Grace Chapel, the first bible lesson at the Service of Songs was read by the Governor’s younger sister, Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon, while mama’s last child, Mr. Femi Akeredolu took the second lesson. Governor Akeredolu’s daughter, Dr. Teniola Akeredolu read the last lesson. In his exhortation tilted “Finishing Well” the presiding cleric, Very Rev. Dr. Kalu Ndukwe thanked God that the late Lady Evangelist Akeredolu lived well and left remarkable footprints behind. He said: “We thank God for the life Mama lived and the remarkable footprint she left behind. “The testimony that we heard today was that she was prayerful. “She was generous. This message is not for her. The books are closed and the message is for the living. “It is for us to live well so that we can exit gracefully and end well. “Wisdom demands that we should be prepared to finish well.”

