News

Akeredolu, siblings hold service of songs for late mum

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Granny was generous, prayerful – Grandson

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), yesterday led his siblings and other family members to hold a service of songs for their late Mother, Lady Evangelist Grace Bosede Akeredolu JP as part of the activities marking her funeral arrangements. The Service of Songs held by All Saints’ Church, Jacob and Grace Chapel, Ido in Ibadan was attended by the Governor, his siblings and grandchildren. Meanwhile, another Ser-vice of Songs was held simultaneously at St. Matthias Anglican Church, Orogun, Ibadan.

The First Lady, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu joined the Governor’s siblings including Professor Wole Akeredolu, Pastor Kola Akeredolu, and Mrs Toyin Akeredolu. At Jacob and Grace Chapel, the first bible lesson at the Service of Songs was read by the Governor’s younger sister, Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon, while mama’s last child, Mr. Femi Akeredolu took the second lesson. Governor Akeredolu’s daughter, Dr. Teniola Akeredolu read the last lesson. In his exhortation tilted “Finishing Well” the presiding cleric, Very Rev. Dr. Kalu Ndukwe thanked God that the late Lady Evangelist Akeredolu lived well and left remarkable footprints behind. He said: “We thank God for the life Mama lived and the remarkable footprint she left behind. “The testimony that we heard today was that she was prayerful. “She was generous. This message is not for her. The books are closed and the message is for the living. “It is for us to live well so that we can exit gracefully and end well. “Wisdom demands that we should be prepared to finish well.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Ezeife, Amaechi, Ikponmwen, Adebanjo, Pogu: How to end Nigeria’s escalating crises in 2022

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, Oladipupo Awojobi, Okey Maduforo, Baba Negedu and Musa Pam

Nigeria has for many years now been bedeviled with crises ranging from bombing, killings, economic crisis to political challenges, inter-ethnic clashes/violence, kidnappings among several others. Certainly, every New Year always comes with high expectations by millions of Nigerians, who look forward to solutions to the myriads of problems confronting the nation.   However, as a […]
News

A’Ibom: ‘Cultists, cultic politicians won’t succeed governor in 2023’

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Some groups in Akwa Ibom State have thrown their weights behind the state Governor, Udom Emmanuel, supporting his “No cultist or cultic politician will succeed him in 2023.” The latest group is ‘De- Voice Assembly,’ led by Pastor James Sunny, a former Chairmanship aspirant under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Nsit […]
News

CAN to Amaechi: It’s wrong to declare for president while victims of train attack in captivity

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Kaduna State chapter has called for prayers for the victims of the Kaduna – Abuja train attack that are still in the hands of the terrorists. This was as they also berated the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi for declaring to contest the presidency in 2023 when those kidnapped […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica