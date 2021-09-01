News Top Stories

Akeredolu signs Anti-Open Grazing Bill into law

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Comment(0)

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has signed into law the Anti-Grazing Bill passed by the state House of Assembly. The move of the governor was in line with the resolution of the Southern Governors Forum at its last meeting in Lagos on July 5, 2021 where governors within the region unanimously adopted September 1, 2021 as the deadline for the signing of the bill into law.

The bill had on July 2, 2021 been passed by the state House of Assembly as part of moves to solve the insecurity as well as rearing and grazing of livestock in the state. According to the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, the state government would pursue with vigour, through lawful means, to ensure strict compliance of the law.

The statement reads: “The move is in line with the resolution of the Southern Governors’ Forum at its last meeting in Lagos where September 1st was set as the deadline for Governors in Southern Nigeria to sign the Anti-Open Grazing Bill into law.

“This is worthwhile and a very laudable development aimed at stemming needless instances of skirmishes, conflicts as well as infractions on the enviably peaceful disposition of the good people of Ondo State. “It is very pertinent to aver and indeed, reiterate that the Law shall rather, engender a more cordial, mutually benefiting relationship amongst residents of the state irrespective of ethnicity, religion or creed. For emphasis, no particular group of persons is the target.

“While it is the hope of the government that all residents would take an ample advantage of this Law to enhance our socio-economic wellbeing in Ondo State, compliance of the same shall be given the utmost attention. Government shall pursue with vigour, through lawful means, to ensure strict compliance. “In this regard, details of the new law shall be made available to the public for proper information, more depth of understanding on contents as well as other relevant areas.” The assent to the bill by the governor was coming few days after the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari that 368 grazing sites across 26 states of the federation should be reviewed.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NEITI, DPR agree on contract transparency, beneficial ownership

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) and the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), have agreed to partner on deepening Nigeria’s implementation of Contract Transparency and Beneficial ownership disclosures.   The commitments will enable Nigeria meet the compliance standards required in the implementation of beneficial ownership disclosure, contract transparency, environmental reporting, gender, mainstreaming and the […]
News

#EndSARS: Buhari’s caution averted many disasters, says Adesina

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has said that his principal President Muhammadu Buhari, exhibited self-restraint and tolerance during the #ENDSARS protests. Adesina in his article titled: ‘WE HAVE NOT MANY FATHERS’ shared on his Facebook page, commended President Buhari’s fatherly role, noting that these attributes displayed by the president […]

arewa consultative forum acf
News

Attacks on Northerners in the south an act of provocation –ACF

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has reacted to the attacks and killings of Northerners in some southern states, saying, the attacks were meant to provoke the North. ACF Deputy Chairman, Senator Ibrahim Ida, said the North must ensure that nobody takes it for granted as it is the fabric holding the country together. Ida, who […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica