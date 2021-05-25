News

Akeredolu slams Garba Shehu, says he’s an agent provocateur fuelling anarchy in Nigeria

…Insists no inch of space within the Southern region will be ceded under any guise

Adewale Momoh, Akure

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has berated the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu for discrediting the resolutions of the ‘Asaba Accord’.
According to Akeredolu, the presidential spokesperson’s recent position on national issues was a confirmation that he had been working in cohorts with those fuelling anarchy in the country.
Shehu had on Monday, in a statement, questioned the legality of the ban on open grazing by the 17 southern governors, adding that the governors offered no tangible solutions to the herder-farmer clashes that have been continuing in the country for generations.
He also disclosed that President Buhari was already seeking what he described as deep rooted solutions to herdsmen attacks
Akeredolu, who coordinated the Southern govenors’ meeting in Asaba, the Delta State capital, in a statement issued by his Special Duties and Strategy, Dr Doyin Odebowale, reiterated that no part of the Southern region will be ceded to invaders masquerading as herdsmen under any guise.
While emphasizing that the utterances of Shehu cannot be the position of President Buhari, he said that Shehu’s resolve to place the recommendation of an appointee above that of the 17 governors was a confirmation of his involvement in grand conspiracy against the country.

