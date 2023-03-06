Akeredolu slams Malami, Emefiele, asks FG to obey S’Court judgement

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has asked the Federal Government to, without delay, commence the implementa-tion of the Supreme Court judgement that nullified the naira redesign policy of the government. Akeredolu in a statement personally signed by him also slammed the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister alof Justice, Mr Abubarkar Malami and the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, for misadvising President Muhammadu Buhari on the naira redesign policy, which he said has brought untold hardship on the citizenry. Akeredolu, who is the chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum described the naira redesign policy of the Federal Government as a ‘hurriedly packaged programme to achieve a pernicious end by Mr Godwin Emefiele. While applauding the Supreme Court judges on their industry and courage in the judgement, Akeredolu said the position of the apex court was in tandem with the state government’s earlier statements on the subject matter. Akeredolu said: “The CBN Governor and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice misadvised the President to assume powers of an emperor answerable only to himself and no other authorities as enshrined in the law.”
