Akeredolu suspends NURTW, RTEAN, appoints CoS, CPS      

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has announced the suspension of both the National Union of Road transport workers (NURTW) and the Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria, (RTEAN).

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor on Special Duties and Strategy, Dr Doyin Odebowale told reporters that the suspension was with immediate effect Odebowale attributed the suspension to recent crisis within the unions over leadership tussles He directed leadership of both NURTW and RTEAN to vacate motor parks across the 18 local government areas of the state and to stop collecting money from taxi drivers and other motorists. Odebowale, who also directed taxi drivers to revert to the old price of N50, explained that new tickets would be purchased directly from government.

The Governor’s Senior Special Assistant said every attempt to make life difficult for the masses would be restricted adding that security agencies had been notified to effect timely arrest and prosecution of the defaulters. Meanwhile, the governor has approved the appointment of Chief Olugbenga Ale as his Chief of Staff while Mr. Olabode Richard is appointed as Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor.

The new CPS served at the Special Assistant on Media and Publicity during the first term tenure of Akeredolu.

In a statement issued by Kunle Adebayo, who is the Senior Special Assistant on Research and Documentation to Akeredolu, he said: “As a key move to hit the ground running in service of the people in his second tenure, the Governor of Ondo State Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has approved the appointments of Chief Olugbenga Ale as his Chief of Staff and Mr Olabode Richard as Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor.

“Chief Olugbenga Ale is a retired permanent secretary of the Ondo state Civil Service while Mr Olabode Richard is a practicing broadcast journalist.

“The two individuals served in Akeredolu’s first tenure as Chief of Staff and Special Assistant (New Media) respectively.

“The appointments takes immediate effect.”

