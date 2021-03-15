Akeredolu swears in Ojogo, three others as commissioners

Adewale Momoh, Akure

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has sworn-in the four newly-confirmed commissioners into his government.

Akeredolu, who implored the new cabinet members to see their appointments as a call to service, stated that no public official will be permitted to shortchange the people under any guise.

The four newly appointed commissioners are; Mr Ojogo Kimikanboh Donald (Commissioner for Information), Mr Wale Akinterinwa (Commissioner for Finance), Sir Charles Titiloye (Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General) and Engr. Aminu Raimi Olayiwola (Commissioner for Works).

Meanwhile, the governor during the swearing-in ceremony, which took place at the International Cultural and Events Centre (The Dome), Akure, the state capital, disclosed that he will not hesitate to sack any disloyal aides from his government.

According to Akeredolu, he will instantly sanctioned disloyalty with dispatch, maintaining that he will not allow such act to allow to fester under his watch.

