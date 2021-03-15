Metro & Crime

Akeredolu swears in Ojogo, three others as commissioners

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Adewale Momoh, Akure

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has sworn-in the four newly-confirmed commissioners into his government.
Akeredolu, who implored the new cabinet members to see their appointments as a call to service, stated that no public official will be permitted to shortchange the people under any guise.
The four newly appointed commissioners are; Mr Ojogo Kimikanboh Donald (Commissioner for Information), Mr Wale Akinterinwa (Commissioner for Finance), Sir Charles Titiloye (Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General) and Engr. Aminu Raimi Olayiwola (Commissioner for Works).
Meanwhile, the governor during the swearing-in ceremony, which took place at the International Cultural and Events Centre (The Dome), Akure, the state capital, disclosed that he will not hesitate to sack any disloyal aides from his government.
According to Akeredolu, he will instantly sanctioned disloyalty with dispatch, maintaining that he will not allow such act to  allow to fester under his watch.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Insecurity: Group urges SW Govs to deploy drones, engage Agbekoya personnel

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

A pressure group, Majeobaje Movement, has commended the South West governors for their efforts at curbing insecurity in the zone but urged that drones be deployed for aerial surveillance across the forest reserves and highways of the states. In a communique issued after the virtual meeting its members held, the Team Leader in charge of […]
Metro & Crime

NIPSS DG, Galadima, dies at 57

Posted on Author Musa Pam Jos

Director-General (DG) of the National Institute for Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos, Plateau State, Prof. Habu Galadima, is dead.   The NIPSS Secretary and Director of Administration, Brig.-Gen. C. F. J. Udaya (rtd), yesterday announced Galadima’s death in a statement in Jos. Udaya said the DG died yesterday morning after a brief illness.   He […]
Metro & Crime

Seven arrested for Ekiti, Ondo bank robberies

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

Police have arrested members of a seven-man gang suspected to have robbed three commercial banks in Ekiti and Ondo states. The suspects were arrested by policemen attached to the Special Tactical Squad (STS). The robbery operations, which resulted in the killing of six policemen, were carried out in 2019, and 2020. The Force Public Relations […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica