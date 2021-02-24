News

Akeredolu sworn in for second term

The Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has been sworn in for a second term in office.
Akeredolu was sworn in alongside his deputy, Mr Lucky Ayedatiwa, at the International Culture and Events Centre, Akure, the state capital on Wednesday morning.
The ceremony was performed by the state Chief Judge, Justice Olanrewaju Akeredolu.

