Akeredolu takes oath of office for another term

…to focus on security, agric, youth empowerment

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State was yesterday sworn in for another term of four year to pilot the affairs of the state. He was sworn in alongside his deputy, Lucky Ayedatiwa by the state’s Chief Judge, Justice Olarewaju Akeredolu. At the event held at the International Culture and Event Center, The Dome, Akure, the state capital, which was attended by the All Progressive Congress (APC) National Leader and former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Akeredolu said his second term administration would focus on security, agriculture and youthempowerment through entrepreneurship. While disclosing that his second term would not be a time for merry-making, Akeredolu emphasized that he was ready to proceed on the journey with a renewed vigour. He said: “The primary responsibility of any government is the security of lives and property of its citizens.

Our administration is determined to make our state safe for the residents and visitors alike. “We have been relentless in advocating for the establishment of State Police. There can be no other way if we are indeed serious about securing lives and property.

It is this incongruity which propelled the South West Governors to form a Regional Security Network code-named Amotekun. The ultimate is to convince others to understand that devolution of authority is inexorable. Every State must be allowed to secure its space. Amotekun has done very well in their short time of existence. “We will not depart from the trodden path which has earned us affection and deep reverence from the citizenry. We shall continue, with more vigour, to justify the trust earned by our administration. The second term, for us, is not a time for relaxation. We are not under any illusion that it will be easy. We are, however, ready to proceed on the journey with renewed enthusiasm and vigour.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a deleterious effect on global econo-my. Things may get worse. Loss of jobs has been on a frightening scale. Production of goods and services has plummeted. Our national economy is in recession. Ingenuity, resourcefulness, courage and hard work will be the needed virtues for survival in the days ahead.

“Our administration intended to focus on agriculture and youthempowerment through entrepreneurship. This has led us to establish the Ondo State Entrepreneurship Agency (ONDEA). We intend to revolutionize agriculture taking it beyond theory and anchoring all expectations on praticals.

I must also reiterate that the economic fortunes of this state are in the belly of the South Senatorial District.” At the ceremony included pioneer Chairman of APC and former Governor of Osun State, Chief Bisi Akande; the Chairman of Nigerian Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi; Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwoolu; Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola; Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun; and Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State.

Like this: Like Loading...