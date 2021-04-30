Akeredolu tasks NDDC on fund drive

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, yesterday said it was high time the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) considers exploring avenues of making money for the overall interest of its mandate areas. According to Akeredolu, who advised the NDDC to partner states with potentials through investment opportunities, which he said would be beneficial to the states and the commission, disclosed that such move would better enhanced the NDDC’s developmental drive across the mandate areas. The governor stated this while receiving the NDDC team led by the commission’s Interim Administrator, Efiong Akwa, at the Governor’s Office in Akure, the state capital. The commission’s top officials were in the state to inspect the on-going construction of the 132KVA transmission station situated at Ode-Erinje in Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state.FG trains 30 coconut farmers on nursery, processing in Edo State.

