Akeredolu to APC members: Show financial commitment, pay for membership cards

Following the conclusion of membership revalidation and registration exercise of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, yesterday urged newly registered members of the party in the state to show commitment by contributing to its financial growth. According to the governor, being financial members of the APC will further enhance the zeal and passion of the party as well as its development in the state. This was just as Akeredolu described the Ondo State Internal Revenue Service (ODIRS) as one of the key achievements his administration will be always proud of.

While receiving the report of the APC Membership Revalidation and Registration Committee in his office, Akeredolu commended the committee for the good job done, adding that it was hoped that the new membership registration would further enhance the party’s electoral victory in future elections.

He said: “I am thrilled with the work you have done. The only regret is that you registered people and they didn’t pay. What have they got to put into it? Now that we have been registered, we must ask those who have been registered to show commitment to the party. They will have to pay to get their party cards.

