Akeredolu to clear workers’ unpaid allowances

as APC Committee summons gov

Following threats by workers in Ondo State to down tool over unpaid outstanding allowances, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu yesterday met thye workers’ demand, assuring them of his administration’s readiness to offset the contentious outstanding allowances.

Disclosing this to newsmen in Akure, Ondo State during a press briefing, Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo described as fruitful a meeting between labour leaders and Akeredolu. Workers in the state through the Joint Negotiating Council (JNC) had on 10th July, 2020 gave a five-day ultimatum to the state government for the outstanding deductions, leave bonus among other allowances be paid or risk industrial action. Civil servants had in a letter addressed to Akeredolu, threatened to down tool if their demands were not met.

JNC is an umbrella body of all the labour unions in the public service comprises affiliates of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC). But Ojogo said the governor had met with the labour unions about the outstanding issue and the workers’ welfare in the state where both parties agreed on favourable resolutions.

Ojogo said: “In line with the spirit of Mr. Governor, who had insisted and still insisting that the welfare of workers will be given premium attention, he has approved the following which has also been accepted by the leadership of the labour unions; that the deductions for the state from February to June 2020 should be paid in full.

“That the 68 per cent June salary and pensions of the local government service should also be paid; that the 2018 leave bonus for workers on grade levels 07- 17 in all services should also be paid, that the special COVID-19 hazard and risk allowance from May 2020 be paid to medical and health workers without further delay, that the 2019 leave bonus for workers from grade levels 01-06 in all services should also be paid.

“These decisions were equally agreed upon by the leadership of the labour union and we know too well that this government has enjoyed a very robust relationship with the labour.”

Meanwhile, the Ondo State Governorship Appeal Primaries Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday summoned the governor and candidate of the party for the October 10 governorship election. Akeredolu, who won the governorship primaries contested by 12 aspirants on July 20, appeared before the committee at the party’s National Secretatiat in Abuja.

Addressing journalists after his meeting with the committee, the governor said the Committee only invited him because two of the aspirants submitted petition to them, stating that he would defeat his Deputy, Agboola Ajayi in his local government.

