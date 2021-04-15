Akeredolu to ex-Deputy gov: Return govt vehicles, or face embarrassment

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, yesterday reiterated that he would not hesitate to embarrass his former deputy, Agboola Ajayi, if he fails to return the officials vehicles in his possession. While vowing to press charges against Ajayi and other former political appointees who failed to return government properties in their possession, Akeredolu fumed that it was reprehensible for Nigerians to condone the practice by elected officials or political appointees to take government properties away when leaving office.

Akeredolu added that he would unleash security agencies on former political appointees, including his erstwhile deputy, who refused to return government properties. T he governor, who spoke through his Senior Special Assistance on Special Duties and Strategy, Dr. Doyin Odebowale, said he did not buy any new vehicle after he was sworn-in as he ensured that the vehicles he inherited were refurbished. He said: “He has no right to steal, if we want to use the proper name.

Why does the former deputy governor think he merits those vehicles and others do not. Those vehicles are public property. We have to stop this impunity. It is not only the deputy governor alone, but all other political appointees. This madness must stop. “So they want to take the vehicles away and then we will use tax payers’ money to buy new ones. There are many of them yet to return vehicles. Some have returned, but others are still feigning they thought they will be reappointed. “We are waiting for the police to act on the petition. We will press charges against them. Agboola no longer enjoys immunity; we will press charges against him. He should return those vehicles. Are we now going to buy vehicles for the new deputy governor?

