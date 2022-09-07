News

Akeredolu to FG: Allow Amotekun bare sophisticated weapons to defend our people

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Comment(0)

…clarifies position on oil pipeline surveillance

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Wednesday, urged the Federal Government to allow Amotekun and other state security outfits to bear sophisticated arms to protect the people.

While clarifying his position on the oil pipeline surveillance contract awarded to private individuals and organisations, Akeredolu disclosed that his position was to allow Amotekun to bear heavy arms like the non-state actors who were engaged to protect the oil pipelines.

The governor spoke at the commissioning of the newly reconstructed office complex at the Ondo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (OSOPADEC) in Oba-Ile, Akure North Local Government Area.

The Commission under the leadership of its Chairman, Sam Erejuwa, presented two patrol vehicles and three motorcycles to Ilaje and Ese-Odo local government chairmen to strengthen security architecture in the OSOPADEC mandate areas.

Decrying the precarious security situation in the country, Governor Akeredolu vowed that he will continue to take the bull by the horn to protect the people of the state.

 

Our Reporters

