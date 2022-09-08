Akeredolu To FG: Allow Amotekun bear sophisticated weapons to defend our people

…clarifies position on oil pipeline surveillance

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, yesterday, urged the Federal Government to allow Amotekun and other state security outfits to bear sophisticated arms to protect the people. While clarifying his position on the oil pipeline surveillance contract awarded to private individuals and organisations, Akeredolu disclosed that his position was to allow Amotekun to bear heavy arms like the non-state actors who were engaged to protect the oil pipelines. The governor spoke at the commissioning of the newly reconstructed office complex at the Ondo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (OSOPADEC) in Oba-Ile, Akure North Local Government Area.

The Commission under the leadership of its Chairman, Sam Erejuwa, presented two patrol vehicles and three motorcycles to Ilaje and Ese- Odo local government chairmen to strengthen security architecture in the OSOPADEC mandate areas. Decrying the precarious security situation in the country, Governor Akeredolu vowed that he will continue to take the bull by the horn to protect the people of the state. He said “Most of the people and even some of my colleagues didn’t really understand my position on the oil pipeline surveillance contract. I have no issue with the Federal Government awarding surveillance contracts to anybody. It is the Federal Government’s money.

They can use it anyhow they want. “Here, we are spending our money on Amotekun. And what I said in my statement titled: ‘Who Actually Needs Weapon’ was that the Federal Government should allow Amotekun to carry sophisticated weapons like those whom they awarded pipeline surveillance contracts. “If you can allow individuals to carry heavy arms to protect pipelines, why won’t you allow Amotekun to carry sophisticated weapons to protect the people.

The oil facilities are not more important than the lives of the people.” Commissioning the office complex, Governor Akeredolu reeled out the projects already awarded and ongoing by OSOPADEC under his administration. Earlier, OSOPADEC Chairman, Sam Erejuwa, appreciated Governor Akeredolu for making funds available for the renovation of the office complex and the purchase of patrol vehicles as well as motorcycles. Erejuwa added that within seven months, over 30 housing units have been completed while another 30 are also ongoing, promising to continue to support the governor as he is determined to develop and transform the OSOPADEC mandate areas.

