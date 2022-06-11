News Top Stories

Akeredolu to FG: I don’t agree ISWAP responsible for Owo massacre

Posted on

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has stated that the pronouncement of the terrorist group, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), as the group behind last Sunday deadly attack at Saint Francis Catholic Church, Owo, headquarters of Owo Local Government was too hasty. According to Akeredolu, ISWAP is known for taking responsibility for their attacks, hence his resolve of not attaching seriousness to the conclusion reached by the Federal Government. The governor disclosed this during a zoom interaction with a Swiss-based Christian human rights organisation, Christian Solidarity International (CSI).

He said: “The statement is too hasty. I take their conclusion with a pinch of salt. ISWAP doesn’t hide their attacks. If they have done it, they would have owned up. We are yet to know their identity and our security people are still on their trail.” Akeredolu, who said the attack was a crime against humanity, stressed that the Southwest region has been a peaceful haven before the horrific attack.

He emphasised that despite the attack on the psyche of everyone, the people of the state are indomitable and ready to fight insecurity. He disclosed that government is determined to help the victims of the attack, particularly those who lost their loved ones and those on admission in the hospital. “We are helping the victims of the attack, including those who lost their loved ones and those who are in the hospitals. We have also people who have offered the state government some assistance. Some people have donated to the Catholic.” While reiterating that the time for state police is now, he emphasised that the present security architecture of the country cannot provide adequate security for lives and property. “A single police command cannot guarantee safety in this country. We must have state police now. Amotekun suffers a lot of limitation in getting all the equipment needed to fight these criminals. The governor commended the international community for their prompt reactions over the killings in Owo, saying it was unprecedented.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

